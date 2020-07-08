A-Trak, TOKiMONSTA, More to Perform at "Rave the Vote" Livestream Events to Encourage Voter Registration

With November's general election right around the corner, livestreaming platform Lost Resort TV has announced the debut of Rave The Vote, a digital multi-episode voter registration and fundraising event.

Music fans can into Twitch on July 24th, August 14th, September 11th, and October 2nd for twelve hours worth of content from some of the most renowned figures in electronic music as well as educational segments and conversations with community leaders, industry professionals, and artists.

The mission behind Rave the Vote is to get members of the EDM community to focus their efforts and attention towards the pillars of change and unity by encouraging them to register to vote. To do so, they've enlisted a lineup curated to represent our nation's diverse and deep-rooted history in dance and hip-hop music.

Set to appear on "Rave The Vote" are many artists widely considered to be founding members of the dance community, including Inner City, Carl Craig, Louie Vega, DJ Pierre, DJ Heather, and DJ Minx. They will be joined by the next generation of house and techno, like The Black Madonna, Seth Troxler, Yaeji, and Soul Clap, among others.

Tech house fans can look forward to sets from Justin Martin, SOFI TUKKER, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, VNSSA, and more. Leading the way on the live vocal and hip-hop front are DJ Jazzy Jeff, Aluna, Leven Kali, Kaleena Zanders, Cakes Da Killa, Nina Dioz, pineappleCITI, and Kofi. Further notable artists on the lineup include Nosaj Thing, TOKiMONSTA, Vindata, and UNIIQU3.

You can RSVP to the first "Rave The Vote" livestream here or on the event's official website. You can also check your voter registration status and request an absentee ballot.

