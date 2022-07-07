Ray Volpe Announces "Legend of the Volpetron" Headlining Tour

After the biggest announcement of Ray Volpe's career, fans from New York City to Los Angeles will be seeing nothing but laserbeams.

"It's all led to this," tweeted the surging "Laserbeams" producer, who today revealed his first-ever headlining tour. Volpe's "Legend of the Volpetron Tour" is set to kick off on July 26th before a run of 33 dates which includes DJ sets at New York's fabled Webster Hall and Ohio's Lost Lands, one of the world's most popular bass music festivals.

The announcement arrives at a crest in the blossoming career of Volpe, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2022 earlier this year. He is currently watching "Laserbeams," his breakthrough single and the most-played track at EDC Las Vegas 2022, climb the ranks of two Billboard charts.

Volpe has tapped Grabbitz, Soltan and Fransis Derelle as supporting acts on his landmark North American tour, which will run until mid-December.

You can check out the full list of "Legend Of The Volpetron Tour" dates below and purchase tickets here.

