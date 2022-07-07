Ray Volpe Announces "Legend of the Volpetron" Headlining Tour
After the biggest announcement of Ray Volpe's career, fans from New York City to Los Angeles will be seeing nothing but laserbeams.
"It's all led to this," tweeted the surging "Laserbeams" producer, who today revealed his first-ever headlining tour. Volpe's "Legend of the Volpetron Tour" is set to kick off on July 26th before a run of 33 dates which includes DJ sets at New York's fabled Webster Hall and Ohio's Lost Lands, one of the world's most popular bass music festivals.
The announcement arrives at a crest in the blossoming career of Volpe, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2022 earlier this year. He is currently watching "Laserbeams," his breakthrough single and the most-played track at EDC Las Vegas 2022, climb the ranks of two Billboard charts.
Volpe has tapped Grabbitz, Soltan and Fransis Derelle as supporting acts on his landmark North American tour, which will run until mid-December.
Recommended Articles
Ray Volpe Announces "Legend of the Volpetron" Headlining Tour
Grabbitz, Soltan and Fransis Derelle will support the surging "Laserbeams" star on his landmark 33-date tour.
This Is the Vintage DJ Equipment You Saw In the Finale of "Stranger Things 4"
Turn the volume to Eleven.
Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022
The first multi-day camping event as Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.
You can check out the full list of "Legend Of The Volpetron Tour" dates below and purchase tickets here.
FOLLOW RAY VOLPE:
Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH