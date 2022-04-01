5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Summer Camp Music Festival lives up to its name.

At its core, the annual event is a celebratory festival that revolves around music, culture and family. But Summer Camp offers so much more than music to its attendees, hosting insightful and immersive activities all weekend long—just like you're back under the starry skies of summer camp.

Following multiple postponements due to the onset of the global pandemic, the organizers were able to host a successful 20th edition last fall. Gathering 25,000 people to celebrate, the festival saw its highest attendance to date. Now, this Memorial Day Weekend, Summer Camp will be returning to Chillicothe, Illinois' Three Sisters Park for its 21st edition.

Here are five reasons why you should attend Summer Camp Music Festival 2022.

1. Variety of music

Sure, most music festivals have a wide selection of performers, but Summer Camp offers an eclectic variety. With over 150 acts spread across dubstep, hip-hop, jam bands, experimental electronic music and more, you'll be able to discover a multitude of genres and artists to keep you busy for three days and three nights.

"Our motto is if it’s good, genre doesn’t matter," a member of Summer Camp Music Festival's management team told EDM.com. "We can have Willie Nelson and Skrillex on the same festival and know that our fans will appreciate it. Our goal is to create a community of music lovers, and we hope all who come will check out new music and continue to get turned on to things they may not have otherwise been exposed to."

Billy Strings performing at Summer Camp Music Festival 2021. c/o Press

With such variety available, attendees are presented with the golden opportunity to discover new artists and genres across the fest's multiple stages. At the event, you can find everything from rock and grunge from The Smashing Pumpkins, to jamming with moe. or raging with Zeds Dead or NGHTMRE.

2. Top-notch talent

Not only do the organizers of Summer Camp ensure there is something for everyone, but they also specially curate a massive lineup year in and year out. That is to say they enlist top-notch talent to ensure an eclectic celebration of live music.

Summer Camp Music Festival 2022 will feature headlining performances from the likes of Smashing Pumpkins, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Liquid Stranger, Big Wild and STS9 as well as three days of jamming from Umphrey's McGee and moe.. Also set to join are Whethan, Opiou, Moore Kismet, Malaa, Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Dirt Monkey, Jantsen and many more.

Flyer for Summer Camp Music Festival 2022. Summer Camp

3. More than music

Summer Camp has always been about more than the music. Between Field Day (we will get to that soon), the Soulshine Experience and the Illumination Woods, among other activations, there's always something to experience beyond the music.

The Illumination Woods, for example, came to life in 2021. It's an experiential art area within the festival that has eye-popping art installations akin to a psychedelic wonderland. Inclusive of a full production stage with bands in the day and DJs at night, the Illumination Woods offers an encompassing experience for all who dare to explore more.

The Illumination Woods, a new addition to Summer Camp Music Festival in 2021. c/o Press

4. Field Day

What's summer camp without a little fun and games?

Field Day is the annual color war at Summer Camp Music Festival wherein the Red, Yellow, Blue and Purple teams battle it out over tug-o-war, giant Twister, dodgeball, an eating contest, and other lighthearted competitions. The Field Day Champions win a celebratory Victory Party at the festival and their team is inscribed on the Summer Camp Cup trophy.

2021 marked the 10th anniversary of Field Day games. If you are interested in participating this year, be prepared for shenanigans to go down on Saturday afternoon.

5. Camping Community

Ah camping: you either love it or you hate it. But no matter what side you stand on, you can't beat the convenience of walking back to camp to catch some much-needed sleep at the end of the night. Or taking a siesta whenever you are tuckered out from the nonstop festivities.

At Summer Camp, attendees are able to set up camp on the festival grounds. That means there is never a need to book a hotel room, call an Uber, or deal with the outside world, since you get to wake up each day already at the event. The fest's campgrounds only serve to augment its strong sense of community.

Campgrounds at Summer Camp Music Festival. c/o Press

If tenting is not your thing, there's also the option to purchase an RV/Car Camping spot, which allows campers to set up their campsite directly next to their vehicle for the duration of the weekend. For more information about camping options, navigate here.

You can find learn more about the festival via the links below.

FOLLOW SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/summercampfest

Instagram: instagram.com/summercampfest

Website: summercampfestival.com

Spotify: spoti.fi/372J3kQ