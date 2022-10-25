Skip to main content
Record-Breaking Amsterdam Dance Event Draws In 450,000 Attendees

ADE returned to form for its first post-pandemic conference in 2022, a banner year by every measure.

Amsterdam Dance Event/Instagram

The dust has just begun to settle on Amsterdam Dance Event 2022, and its numbers confirm a record-breaking year. 

The five-day assembly of conferences, performances, panels and more brought out over 450,000 attendees, who hailed from 146 different countries.

2022 marked a full return for the event following a series of pandemic-related cancellations. Last year's partial return to action saw ADE's Pro programming cancelled due to uncertainty surrounding the Dutch government's restrictions.

For that reason, it's certainly no surprise that this year's 27th edition of ADE achieved blowout results by every metric. More than 1,000 events dotted the city across 200 unique locations and over 2,500 artists participated in the nonstop action, like electronic music superstars Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte and Armin van Buuren, among countless others.

Amsterdam Dance Event

ADE returned in 2022 with a record-breaking total of roughly 450,000 attendees.

The return of the conference also led to life-changing contributions made to two disruptive music tech organizations. Over 100 applicants entered the ADE & Antler Startup Competition for the chance to win €100,000 of investment. The data-driven marketing platform Un:hurd and music education platform SYNKii emerged victorious, each earning a six-figure injection to start their growth trajectory.

ADE's organizers are now eager to do it all again in 2023 after finalizing and announced the event's 2023 dates, October 18-22. You can find out more here.

