RÜFÜS DU SOL, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More to Perform at Red Rocks in 2021: See the Full Schedule

Alison Wonderland, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, and many more will grace the iconic outdoor venue this year.
Though nobody truly knows just how long pandemic safety measures will be in place, it seems that live music is more than ready to make its return.

Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre has just released its concert schedule for 2021. When last year's season was cut short by COVID-19, many shows at the fabled open-air venue unfortunately needed to be postponed. The 2021 schedule includes many of those shows, along with new concert dates for some of dance music's biggest stars.

Among those shows are two dates with RÜFÜS DU SOL, REZZ, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, Zeds Dead, LSDREAM, Alison Wonderland, and a rescheduled three-night takeover with Ganja White Night. Additionally, legendary musical acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ziggy and Stephen Marley, and Foreigner are slated to perform during Red Rocks' April-October run in 2021.

"As we transition into 2021, we’re hopeful for the road ahead," the venue said in a Facebook post. "We are looking forward to live music. And lights. And energy. And most of all — you: artists, friends and fans."

As with all plans for the year, the show dates are contingent on COVID-19 safety measures and local social distancing ordinances. There's no telling when those measures will be lifted—or if Red Rocks will need to postpone shows again—but concert-goers are hopeful for a spectacular 2021 Red Rocks season after the announcement of the impressive lineup for the year. 

You can check out the full 2021 Red Rocks concert schedule below. To purchase tickets, visit the venue's official website.

  1. Friday, April 16th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/17)
  2. Saturday, April 17th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/18)
  3. Sunday, April 18th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/19)
  4. Friday, April 23rd, 5:00 PM – Galantis and 3Lau with Mat Zo, KLO
  5. Friday, April 30th, 7:00 PM – Trevor Hall/Citizen Cope with Rising Appalachia
  6. Thursday, May 6th, 7:00 PM – Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
  7. Friday, May 7th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
  8. Saturday, May 8th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
  9. Sunday, May 9th, 8:00 PM – Die Antwoord 2021
  10. Tuesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM – Russ with Benny The Butcher, Bia, and Rugus
  11. Saturday, May 15th, 4:00 PM – Global Dub Festival, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, and special guest Herobust
  12. Sunday, May 30th, 6:00 PM – Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper, The Innocent Criminals
  13. Wednesday, June 2nd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas
  14. Thursday, June 3rd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas
  15. Friday, June 4th, 7:30 PM – Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  16. Saturday, June 5th, 7:00 PM – Michael Franti & Spearhead with Galactic featuring Anjelika
  17. Sunday, June 6th, 6:30 PM – Stick Figure with very special guests
  18. Thursday, June 10th, 8:00 PM – Brit Floyd
  19. Friday, June 11th, 7:30 PM – The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
  20. Saturday, June 12th, 7:00 PM – Big Head Todd and The Monsters with Violent Femmes
  21. Tuesday, June 15th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
  22. Wednesday, June 16th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
  23. Thursday, June 17th, 6:30 PM – An Evening With Chicago and Their Greatest Hits
  24. Tuesday, June 22nd, 7:00 PM – Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
  25. Wednesday, June 23rd, 6:30 PM – Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine
  26. Thursday, July 1st, 7:00 PM – Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce
  27. Friday, July 2nd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead
  28. Saturday, July 3rd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead
  29. Wednesday, July 7th, 7:00 PM – Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, MAKO
  30. Friday, July 9th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with G. Love & Special Sauce
  31. Saturday, July 10th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Rachael & Vilray
  32. Sunday, July 11th, 6:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Mark Lenagan
  33. Monday, July 12th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
  34. Tuesday, July 13th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
  35. Thursday, July 15th, 7:00 PM – Trampled by Turtles / Caamp
  36. Monday, July 19th, 7:30 PM – Kaleo with Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.
  37. Wednesday, July 21st, 7:00 PM – Foreigner
  38. Thursday, July 22nd, 8:00 PM – David Gray
  39. Friday, July 23rd, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE
  40. Saturday, July 24th, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
  41. Sunday, July 25th, 7:00 PM – Colorado Symphony & Chorus Perform: Beethoven 9
  42. Monday, July 26th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
  43. Tuesday, July 27th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
  44. Wednesday, July 28th, 7:00 PM – Goo Goo Dolls with Lifehouse, Forest Black
  45. Friday, July 30th, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
  46. Saturday, July 31st, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
  47. Sunday, August 1st, 7:00 PM – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
  48. Thursday, August 5th, 7:00 PM – Dermot Kennedy: Without Fear Tour with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
  49. Friday, August 8th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa
  50. Saturday, August 9th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa
  51. Tuesday, August 10th, 7:00 PM – Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (rescheduled from 2020)
  52. Wednesday, August 11th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol
  53. Thursday, August 12th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol
  54. Saturday, August 14th, 6:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
  55. Sunday, August 15th, 4:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
  56. Thursday, August 19th, 8:00 PM – "1964" The Tribute
  57. Friday, August 26th, 7:30 PM – Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
  58. Saturday, August 21st, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
  59. Sunday, August 22nd, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
  60. Monday, August 23rd, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff
  61. Tuesday, August 24th, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff
  62. Thursday, August 26th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child
  63. Friday, August 27th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child
  64. Sunday, August 29th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes
  65. Monday, August 30th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes
  66. Thursday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Rusko Lucii, Champagne Dip, Meso, sfam
  67. Friday, September 3rd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Lo, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
  68. Sunday, September 5th, 4:00 PM – Kidz Bop World Tour 2021
  69. Monday, September 6th, 7:00 PM – Maren Morris with James Arthur
  70. Tuesday, September 7th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
  71. Wednesday, September 9th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
  72. Saturday, September 11th, 7:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker
  73. Sunday, September 12th, 6:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker
  74. Wednesday, September 15th, 6:00 PM – Alison Wonderland
  75. Friday, September 17th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
  76. Saturday, September 18th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun
  77. Sunday, September 19th, 5:30 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth
  78. Thursday, September 23rd, 7:30 PM – Get The Led Out
  79. Friday, September 24th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex
  80. Saturday, September 25th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
  81. Sunday, September 26th, 7:00 PM – Lake Street Drive with special guests the Wood Brothers
  82. Monday, September 27th, 7:30 PM – Lynyrd Skynyrd
  83. Sunday, October 3rd, 7:00 PM – Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
  84. Tuesday, October 5th, 7:00 PM – Heilung
  85. Sunday, October 10th, 6:30 PM – Opiuo and Clozee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+L
  86. Monday, October 11th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
  87. Tuesday, October 12th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Source: OutThere Colorado

