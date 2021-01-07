RÜFÜS DU SOL, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More to Perform at Red Rocks in 2021: See the Full Schedule

Though nobody truly knows just how long pandemic safety measures will be in place, it seems that live music is more than ready to make its return.

Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre has just released its concert schedule for 2021. When last year's season was cut short by COVID-19, many shows at the fabled open-air venue unfortunately needed to be postponed. The 2021 schedule includes many of those shows, along with new concert dates for some of dance music's biggest stars.

Among those shows are two dates with RÜFÜS DU SOL, REZZ, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, Zeds Dead, LSDREAM, Alison Wonderland, and a rescheduled three-night takeover with Ganja White Night. Additionally, legendary musical acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ziggy and Stephen Marley, and Foreigner are slated to perform during Red Rocks' April-October run in 2021.

"As we transition into 2021, we’re hopeful for the road ahead," the venue said in a Facebook post. "We are looking forward to live music. And lights. And energy. And most of all — you: artists, friends and fans."

As with all plans for the year, the show dates are contingent on COVID-19 safety measures and local social distancing ordinances. There's no telling when those measures will be lifted—or if Red Rocks will need to postpone shows again—but concert-goers are hopeful for a spectacular 2021 Red Rocks season after the announcement of the impressive lineup for the year.

You can check out the full 2021 Red Rocks concert schedule below. To purchase tickets, visit the venue's official website.

Friday, April 16th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/17) Saturday, April 17th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/18) Sunday, April 18th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/19) Friday, April 23rd, 5:00 PM – Galantis and 3Lau with Mat Zo, KLO Friday, April 30th, 7:00 PM – Trevor Hall/Citizen Cope with Rising Appalachia Thursday, May 6th, 7:00 PM – Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul Friday, May 7th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay Saturday, May 8th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay Sunday, May 9th, 8:00 PM – Die Antwoord 2021 Tuesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM – Russ with Benny The Butcher, Bia, and Rugus Saturday, May 15th, 4:00 PM – Global Dub Festival, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, and special guest Herobust Sunday, May 30th, 6:00 PM – Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper, The Innocent Criminals Wednesday, June 2nd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas Thursday, June 3rd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas Friday, June 4th, 7:30 PM – Joe Russo's Almost Dead Saturday, June 5th, 7:00 PM – Michael Franti & Spearhead with Galactic featuring Anjelika Sunday, June 6th, 6:30 PM – Stick Figure with very special guests Thursday, June 10th, 8:00 PM – Brit Floyd Friday, June 11th, 7:30 PM – The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis Saturday, June 12th, 7:00 PM – Big Head Todd and The Monsters with Violent Femmes Tuesday, June 15th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry Wednesday, June 16th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry Thursday, June 17th, 6:30 PM – An Evening With Chicago and Their Greatest Hits Tuesday, June 22nd, 7:00 PM – Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket Wednesday, June 23rd, 6:30 PM – Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine Thursday, July 1st, 7:00 PM – Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce Friday, July 2nd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead Saturday, July 3rd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead Wednesday, July 7th, 7:00 PM – Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, MAKO Friday, July 9th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with G. Love & Special Sauce Saturday, July 10th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Rachael & Vilray Sunday, July 11th, 6:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Mark Lenagan Monday, July 12th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy Tuesday, July 13th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy Thursday, July 15th, 7:00 PM – Trampled by Turtles / Caamp Monday, July 19th, 7:30 PM – Kaleo with Matt Maeson and Belle Mt. Wednesday, July 21st, 7:00 PM – Foreigner Thursday, July 22nd, 8:00 PM – David Gray Friday, July 23rd, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE Saturday, July 24th, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks Sunday, July 25th, 7:00 PM – Colorado Symphony & Chorus Perform: Beethoven 9 Monday, July 26th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS Tuesday, July 27th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS Wednesday, July 28th, 7:00 PM – Goo Goo Dolls with Lifehouse, Forest Black Friday, July 30th, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon Saturday, July 31st, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon Sunday, August 1st, 7:00 PM – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams Thursday, August 5th, 7:00 PM – Dermot Kennedy: Without Fear Tour with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat Friday, August 8th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa Saturday, August 9th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa Tuesday, August 10th, 7:00 PM – Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (rescheduled from 2020) Wednesday, August 11th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol Thursday, August 12th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol Saturday, August 14th, 6:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos Sunday, August 15th, 4:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction Thursday, August 19th, 8:00 PM – "1964" The Tribute Friday, August 26th, 7:30 PM – Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds Saturday, August 21st, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle Sunday, August 22nd, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle Monday, August 23rd, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff Tuesday, August 24th, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff Thursday, August 26th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child Friday, August 27th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child Sunday, August 29th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes Monday, August 30th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes Thursday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Rusko Lucii, Champagne Dip, Meso, sfam Friday, September 3rd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Lo, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry Sunday, September 5th, 4:00 PM – Kidz Bop World Tour 2021 Monday, September 6th, 7:00 PM – Maren Morris with James Arthur Tuesday, September 7th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band Wednesday, September 9th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band Saturday, September 11th, 7:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker Sunday, September 12th, 6:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker Wednesday, September 15th, 6:00 PM – Alison Wonderland Friday, September 17th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Saturday, September 18th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun Sunday, September 19th, 5:30 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth Thursday, September 23rd, 7:30 PM – Get The Led Out Friday, September 24th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex Saturday, September 25th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight Sunday, September 26th, 7:00 PM – Lake Street Drive with special guests the Wood Brothers Monday, September 27th, 7:30 PM – Lynyrd Skynyrd Sunday, October 3rd, 7:00 PM – Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman Tuesday, October 5th, 7:00 PM – Heilung Sunday, October 10th, 6:30 PM – Opiuo and Clozee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+L Monday, October 11th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior Tuesday, October 12th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Source: OutThere Colorado