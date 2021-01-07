RÜFÜS DU SOL, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More to Perform at Red Rocks in 2021: See the Full Schedule
Though nobody truly knows just how long pandemic safety measures will be in place, it seems that live music is more than ready to make its return.
Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre has just released its concert schedule for 2021. When last year's season was cut short by COVID-19, many shows at the fabled open-air venue unfortunately needed to be postponed. The 2021 schedule includes many of those shows, along with new concert dates for some of dance music's biggest stars.
Among those shows are two dates with RÜFÜS DU SOL, REZZ, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, Zeds Dead, LSDREAM, Alison Wonderland, and a rescheduled three-night takeover with Ganja White Night. Additionally, legendary musical acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ziggy and Stephen Marley, and Foreigner are slated to perform during Red Rocks' April-October run in 2021.
"As we transition into 2021, we’re hopeful for the road ahead," the venue said in a Facebook post. "We are looking forward to live music. And lights. And energy. And most of all — you: artists, friends and fans."
As with all plans for the year, the show dates are contingent on COVID-19 safety measures and local social distancing ordinances. There's no telling when those measures will be lifted—or if Red Rocks will need to postpone shows again—but concert-goers are hopeful for a spectacular 2021 Red Rocks season after the announcement of the impressive lineup for the year.
You can check out the full 2021 Red Rocks concert schedule below. To purchase tickets, visit the venue's official website.
- Friday, April 16th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/17)
- Saturday, April 17th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/18)
- Sunday, April 18th, 5:00 PM – Ganja White Night (rescheduled from 4/19)
- Friday, April 23rd, 5:00 PM – Galantis and 3Lau with Mat Zo, KLO
- Friday, April 30th, 7:00 PM – Trevor Hall/Citizen Cope with Rising Appalachia
- Thursday, May 6th, 7:00 PM – Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
- Friday, May 7th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
- Saturday, May 8th, 7:00 PM – Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
- Sunday, May 9th, 8:00 PM – Die Antwoord 2021
- Tuesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM – Russ with Benny The Butcher, Bia, and Rugus
- Saturday, May 15th, 4:00 PM – Global Dub Festival, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, and special guest Herobust
- Sunday, May 30th, 6:00 PM – Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper, The Innocent Criminals
- Wednesday, June 2nd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas
- Thursday, June 3rd, 8:00 PM – Lord Huron with Black Pumas
- Friday, June 4th, 7:30 PM – Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Saturday, June 5th, 7:00 PM – Michael Franti & Spearhead with Galactic featuring Anjelika
- Sunday, June 6th, 6:30 PM – Stick Figure with very special guests
- Thursday, June 10th, 8:00 PM – Brit Floyd
- Friday, June 11th, 7:30 PM – The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
- Saturday, June 12th, 7:00 PM – Big Head Todd and The Monsters with Violent Femmes
- Tuesday, June 15th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
- Wednesday, June 16th, 8:00 PM – Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
- Thursday, June 17th, 6:30 PM – An Evening With Chicago and Their Greatest Hits
- Tuesday, June 22nd, 7:00 PM – Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Wednesday, June 23rd, 6:30 PM – Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine
- Thursday, July 1st, 7:00 PM – Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce
- Friday, July 2nd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead
- Saturday, July 3rd, 5:00 PM – Zeds Dead
- Wednesday, July 7th, 7:00 PM – Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, MAKO
- Friday, July 9th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with G. Love & Special Sauce
- Saturday, July 10th, 7:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Rachael & Vilray
- Sunday, July 11th, 6:30 PM – The Avett Brothers with Mark Lenagan
- Monday, July 12th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
- Tuesday, July 13th, 7:00 PM – Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
- Thursday, July 15th, 7:00 PM – Trampled by Turtles / Caamp
- Monday, July 19th, 7:30 PM – Kaleo with Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.
- Wednesday, July 21st, 7:00 PM – Foreigner
- Thursday, July 22nd, 8:00 PM – David Gray
- Friday, July 23rd, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE
- Saturday, July 24th, 8:00 PM – STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
- Sunday, July 25th, 7:00 PM – Colorado Symphony & Chorus Perform: Beethoven 9
- Monday, July 26th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
- Tuesday, July 27th, 7:00 PM – Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
- Wednesday, July 28th, 7:00 PM – Goo Goo Dolls with Lifehouse, Forest Black
- Friday, July 30th, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
- Saturday, July 31st, 6:30 PM – Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
- Sunday, August 1st, 7:00 PM – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
- Thursday, August 5th, 7:00 PM – Dermot Kennedy: Without Fear Tour with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
- Friday, August 8th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa
- Saturday, August 9th, 8:00 PM – Joe Bonamassa
- Tuesday, August 10th, 7:00 PM – Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (rescheduled from 2020)
- Wednesday, August 11th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol
- Thursday, August 12th, 7:30 PM – Rufus Du Sol
- Saturday, August 14th, 6:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
- Sunday, August 15th, 4:00 PM – Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
- Thursday, August 19th, 8:00 PM – "1964" The Tribute
- Friday, August 26th, 7:30 PM – Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
- Saturday, August 21st, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- Sunday, August 22nd, 2:00 PM – Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- Monday, August 23rd, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff
- Tuesday, August 24th, 7:30 PM – A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff
- Thursday, August 26th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child
- Friday, August 27th, 6:30 PM – Louis The Child
- Sunday, August 29th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes
- Monday, August 30th, 8:00 PM – The Black Crowes
- Thursday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Rusko Lucii, Champagne Dip, Meso, sfam
- Friday, September 3rd, 6:00 PM – Rezz with Lo, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
- Sunday, September 5th, 4:00 PM – Kidz Bop World Tour 2021
- Monday, September 6th, 7:00 PM – Maren Morris with James Arthur
- Tuesday, September 7th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- Wednesday, September 9th, 8:00 PM – Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- Saturday, September 11th, 7:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker
- Sunday, September 12th, 6:00 PM – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker
- Wednesday, September 15th, 6:00 PM – Alison Wonderland
- Friday, September 17th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Saturday, September 18th, 7:00 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun
- Sunday, September 19th, 5:30 PM – Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth
- Thursday, September 23rd, 7:30 PM – Get The Led Out
- Friday, September 24th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex
- Saturday, September 25th, 6:00 PM – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
- Sunday, September 26th, 7:00 PM – Lake Street Drive with special guests the Wood Brothers
- Monday, September 27th, 7:30 PM – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Sunday, October 3rd, 7:00 PM – Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
- Tuesday, October 5th, 7:00 PM – Heilung
- Sunday, October 10th, 6:30 PM – Opiuo and Clozee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+L
- Monday, October 11th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
- Tuesday, October 12th, 7:00 PM – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
Source: OutThere Colorado