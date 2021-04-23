Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks in 2021

ZHU, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, and more are set to return to Red Rocks this year.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

ZHU, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, and more are set to return to Red Rocks this year.

While it won't look quite the same due to a vastly reduced capacity, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is leading the charge of the return of music festival season. And while the iconic venue's 80th anniversary summer season will operate at a limited capacity of 2,500—around 25% of its normal volume—the slash of its size had no effect on its typically jaw-dropping performance schedule.

From a performance by legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd to a Kidz Bop World Tour concert, there are all kinds of shows slated for Red Rocks this year. It's the electronic music shows, however, that stand out above the rest. ZHU, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, and many more are set to return to Red Rocks this year.

STS9 Red Rocks

STS9 performs at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2018.

With a global pandemic comes a laundry list of caveats in the name of public safety, of course. Face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced, and the venue has implemented a completely touchless experience with cashless concession payments and touch-free restroom fixtures, among other measures. A full breakdown of Red Rocks' COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

Organizers also commissioned a colossal new roof over the amphitheatre's stage to combat fierce weather. The fabled open air venue is celebrated for its natural acoustics, which are made possible by the two giant monoliths that flank its seating area and stage. However, the new roof isn't expected to affect the stage's sound dispersion.

Check out the full list of Red Rocks' 2021 electronic music concerts below. For ticketing information and updates, head to Red Rocks' website.

  • May 1-2 — KAYTRANADA, Sango, Lou Phelps
  • May 3 — ZHU, Manic Focus
  • May 4 — ZHU, Marvel Years
  • May 5 — ZHU, Kill Paris
  • May 6 — SunSquabi
  • May 9-11 — ZHU
  • May 12-13 – Diplo, SIDEPIECE
  • June 1 — 3OH!3
  • July 2-3 — Zeds Dead
  • July 7 — Lindsey Stirling
  • July 23 — STS9, Shpongle, MIZE
  • July 24 — STS9, Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
  • August 11-12 — RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • August 20 — Big Wild, Bob Moses, Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
  • August 26-27 — Louis the Child, What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
  • September 2 — REZZ, Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam
  • September 3 — REZZ, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
  • September 15 — Alison Wonderland
  • September 24 — Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, GoldFish, Covex
  • September 25 — Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic, PEEKABOO, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
  • October 10 — OPIUO and CloZee, LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab
  • November 12 — Ganga White Night, Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
  • November 13 — Ganga White Night, Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva
  • November 14 — Ganga White Night, Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop

