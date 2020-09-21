Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Limited Capacity Concert with Tiësto

They say that when the air is thin, it makes your heart bigger—an occurrence that many music fans are hopelessly seeking during the gloomy times contrived by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Iconic Colorado open air venue Red Rocks, renowned for its natural acoustics and one-of-a-kind amphitheatre tucked inside a rock structure 6,000-plus feet above sea level, was one of myriad concert halls to shutter due to the impact of COVID-19. As Red Rocks continues the unfamiliar and tedious process of safely reopening its doors, its operators have announced a series of limited capacity concerts and livestreams.

Fans of the fabled venue can now purchase tickets to intimate shows headlined by Tiësto, Fitz and The Trantrums, Lotus, and Billy Strings, among other notable acts. The shows will follow in line with recent socially distanced Red Rocks concerts, which have admitted no more than 175 people to comply with safety guidelines. You can grab tickets for the newly announced limited capacity shows here.

For a glimpse into what a socially distanced Red Rocks show looks like, check out the tweet below.

