Unless you've been living under a rock, you've certainly witnessed nearly the entire EDM community lose their collective mind over Porter Robinson's digital Secret Sky Music Festival on Saturday. With multiple performers trending across a number of social media networks, it's safe to say Porter and co. took over the internet.

While the virtual festival was a blast for those who tuned in, it was more than just a good time. For his event, Robinson teamed up with the Recording Academy and collected funds for their MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. At the time of writing, Secret Sky raised over $115,000, and 100% of donations will go to the fund.

Those who watched the festival stream can't stop talking about the unexpected mash-up of Porter's mega-hit "Language" and Avril Lavigne's 2002 classic "I'm with You," which he premiered during his set.

In addition to the surprise edit, he also dropped a new Lil B collaboration featuring lyrics about the hip-hop artist being friends Porter Robinson (yes, seriously).

One of the most-watched sets of the night was from none other than Robinson's "Shelter" partner-in-crime, Madeon. Fortunately for us, he uploaded his entire set to YouTube, so we can enjoy his killer song selection and mind-melting visuals whenever we want.

In addition to Madeon, Jai Wolf shared his emotional audiovisual mix featuring hits from himself and some of his personal favorites, set to a stunning display of high-def visuals.

Those looking to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund can head over to the website dedicated to the foundation here.

