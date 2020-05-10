Relive the Magic of Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Music Festival

Now you can see why the EDM community couldn't stop the happy tears from flowing on Saturday.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've certainly witnessed nearly the entire EDM community lose their collective mind over Porter Robinson's digital Secret Sky Music Festival on Saturday. With multiple performers trending across a number of social media networks, it's safe to say Porter and co. took over the internet. 

While the virtual festival was a blast for those who tuned in, it was more than just a good time. For his event, Robinson teamed up with the Recording Academy and collected funds for their MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. At the time of writing, Secret Sky raised over $115,000, and 100% of donations will go to the fund. 

Those who watched the festival stream can't stop talking about the unexpected mash-up of Porter's mega-hit "Language" and Avril Lavigne's 2002 classic "I'm with You," which he premiered during his set.

In addition to the surprise edit, he also dropped a new Lil B collaboration featuring lyrics about the hip-hop artist being friends Porter Robinson (yes, seriously).

One of the most-watched sets of the night was from none other than Robinson's "Shelter" partner-in-crime, Madeon. Fortunately for us, he uploaded his entire set to YouTube, so we can enjoy his killer song selection and mind-melting visuals whenever we want.

In addition to Madeon, Jai Wolf shared his emotional audiovisual mix featuring hits from himself and some of his personal favorites, set to a stunning display of high-def visuals.

Those looking to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund can head over to the website dedicated to the foundation here.

