"Door to Another Universe": Party at the Edge of the World In This Icelandic Pop-Up Nightclub

If you've ever wanted to stop by one of the most remote parties on the planet, look no further than this boutique pop-up nightclub experience in Iceland.

With support from Reyka Vodka and Visit Iceland, Detour Discotheque will open its doors on April 29th and 30th, 2022 in Þingeyri, located in Iceland’s Westfjords region. The new venue will reportedly take inspiration from the classic New York clubs of the 70s and 80s, offering an intimate, nostalgic experience tucked in a small Icelandic town. The venue's capacity will be capped at 160 attendees, which equates to just under half of the total population.

"Detour Discotheque is a door to another universe," said organizer Jonny Ensall. "Þingeyri is an unreal location, and one of the last places on the planet you’d expect to find a nightclub. However, with the support of the Westfjords community, we’re attempting to recreate the atmosphere of the first discos—legendary NYC parties like The Loft—where everyone was welcome, no one felt like an outsider and the dancing went on all night long."

Labeled as the "party at the end of the world," Detour Discotheque will feature local DJs as well as artists from the U.K. and U.S. Friday night's bill has exclusively locals while Saturday boasts a lineup consisting of Chicago-based DJ Rahaan, Norsicaa of London, and Iceland's own Hermigervill.

The organizers have also put together a handy travel guide, which you can find here. Inside they detail many options for your one-of-a-kind trip. You can find out more and buy tickets to Detour Discotheque here.