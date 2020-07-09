RETROSPEKT Festival Streams This Weekend with SNBRN, Autograf, The Knocks, More

Digital livestream festivals have become the new normal in 2020 amid social distancing regulations enacted globally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. RETROSPEKT is one such festival, and it boasts a massive lineup that EDM fans across the spectrum will love.

Among the acts streaming live sets are The Knocks, Vintage Culture, Goldfish, SNBRN, Autograf, Loud Luxury, and Henry Fong, among many others. The festival seeks to benefit those impacted by the global pandemic, including music industry workers, MusiCares, and To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit that addresses issues related to depression and self-harm.

"RETROSPEKT was created in the wake of the COVID-19 destruction to the music industry and designed to bring our music community together by supporting underrepresented artists and empowering them to speak in an organic and creative way," said Lauren Kashuk, founder and Creative Director of Ideaison, the brains behind RETROSPEKT. "This event is our way of coping with shared trauma by creating something positive that gives people the power to create, express and operate in our new world."

RETROSPEKT will take place over two days, July 11th and 12th, and is free to watch, with a suggested fan donation of $20 to benefit the aforementioned charities and causes. More information and the full artist lineup can be found on RETROSPEKT and Ideasion's official website.