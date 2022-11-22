Rezz Reveals Plans for First-Ever B2B With deadmau5 In 2023
Most of 2023's music festival lineups are a mystery at this time, but we already know next year's most-anticipated DJ set.
After attending one of deadmau5's recent shows, Rezz casually revealed plans for a performance next year that sent her fans into a frenzy. She took to Twitter to announce that sometime in 2023, she'll take the stage alongside deadmau5 at an undisclosed festival for a special headlining B2B set.
As you might imagine, her dedicated fanbase lost its collective mind.
deadmau5 is a close friend and mentor to Rezz, who has released many records on his venerated mau5trap imprint. Back in 2021, they finally joined forces for the first time for "Hypnocurrency," a midtempo collaboration that brought the best of both of their unique sounds.
Despite their longstanding friendship, however, the pair have never taken the stage together for a B2B, so next year's performance will be quite special for both of their fanbases. At the time of writing, neither Rezz nor deadmau5 have confirmed when or where their performance will take place.
