Rezz Reveals Rezz Rocks will Expand to 2 Days in 2020

A headline performance at Red Rocks Park Amphitheatre is widely regarded as a milestone achievement for performing artists across the world. Last year, EDM's "Space Mom" Rezz bagged her second headlining event at the venue, cleverly branded as Rezz Rocks. She's coming back for a third round in 2020, and she has announced that this installment will be a two-day event.

Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) performed at Red Rocks for Rezz Rocks II on September 22, 2019 alongside Elohim, Peekaboo, BlackGummy, Shadient, and Holly. Rezz Rocks III will be held on September 3rd and 4th, 2020. The support acts have yet to be announced.

Rezazadeh's latest single, "Hell On Earth," was a collaboration with fellow rising star Yultron that was released in December of 2019. She will also perform at this year's Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival in Boca Raton, Florida, and Lollapalooza Argentina, held in San Isidro, Argentina. REZZ's most recent Colorado performance took place at Decadence 2019 on New Year's Eve.

Tickets for REZZ Rocks III aren't on sale yet, but fans who wish to sign up for first access tickets can do so at this link.

