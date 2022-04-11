Skip to main content
Average Citizens, Fort Knox Five, RUMPUS, More to Headline Rise & Shine 2022

The Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser will move from Pemberton to Squamish, BC this summer.

Party with a purpose.

The Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser is a music festival that donates 100% of its proceeds to send underprivileged children and teens to the Rise & Shine Foundation’s Captain's Camps. 

At Captain's Camps, youths in need are empowered to pursue their passions and develop a well-rounded skillset. The curriculum is specifically built around creating a balance of professional mentorship, elite sports training, beginner-level DJ training, and all-encompassing life skills. 

Rise & Shine Foundation's Captain's Camps 2021.

Inspired by the award-winning documentary film Rise & Shine: The Jay DeMerit Story, the Rise & Shine Foundation promotes key beliefs such as hard work, perseverance, self-belief, and a "dream big" mentality. 

How it all started

After a successful career as part of the U.S. Men’s National Team and captain of Watford FC, followed by captaincy of the Vancouver Whitecaps, Jay DeMerit began devoting his attention to a variety of charities and philanthropic organizations. And in 2016, he decided to establish the Rise & Shine Foundation to channel his efforts to have a greater overall impact. 

According to a press release, DeMerit's goal is "to inspire young athletes to identify their strengths and passions, and to develop the skills required for ongoing success and well-being throughout the pursuit of excellence in sport and far beyond."

DJ duo and couple Dani Wilson and Josh Allen of Average Citizens first met DeMerit after performing at his Pemberton Music Festival afterparty on his property. At that time, they had ample experience throwing events and were longing to host something special.

The duo wanted to curate a festival that is "void of the money, power and ego struggles we see so often in the music industry." Ultimately, they wanted an event that promoted community, artistic expression, and altruistic giving. 

Jay DeMerit's property, where the Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser 2019 took place.

Upon meeting DeMerit, seeing his land and learning about the Rise & Shine Foundation, Wilson and Allen realized that they had the perfect opportunity to make bring their dream to fruition. Once they set up a meeting with DeMerit and pitched their idea to throw a mini festival on his land and donate 100% of proceeds towards his development camps, DeMerit didn't hesitate to accept the offer. 

After three consecutive sold-out festivals, with performances from The Funk Hunters, Nostalgix, SkiiTour, Moontricks, Neon Steve and Stickybuds, the Rise and Shine FamJam Fundraiser has sent close to 50 deserving kids to camp and established an awesome community of festival goers who gather each year to party with purpose.

What's new in 2022

This year, the Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser will move from the picturesque town of Pemberton, and will now be hosted at its new home in Squamish, BC. It is important to note that Rise & Shine will be operating at a limited capacity this year.

From June 3-5, 2022, Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser will return for its fourth edition. This year's headliners include the award-winning DJ, drummer and producer RUMPUS, funky tastemakers Fort Knox Five, DJ duo Case of the Mondays and the ones who started it all, Average Citizens, among others. 

Check out the 2022 docket below.

Tickets to the fest are on sale now via Eventbrite. In the meantime, there is a Rise & Shine pre-party in Vancouver later this month with performances from Jessu & PYKA, KOJI AIKEN, LNDN and DJ Beer. For more details about the official pre-party, navigate here.

Rise & Shine official pre-party 2022.

FOLLOW RISE & SHINE:

Website: risenshine.camp
Facebook: facebook.com/riseandshinefamjamfundraiser/
Instagram: instagram.com/riseandshinefamjamfundraiser

