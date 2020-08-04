Glasgow's Riverside Festival Announces 2021 Return with Jamie xx, Disclosure, More

One of Scotland’s most popular dance music festivals is making its grand return in 2021. Glasgow's Riverside Festival is set to return to the Riverside Museum for its first-ever three-day fest following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the impact of COVID-19.

Organizers took to social media today to announce the festival's rescheduled dates of May 28th to 30th, 2021. Joining the original headliners, renowned electronic music duo Disclosure and techno sage Amelie Lens, is Grammy Award-nominated producer Jamie xx.

"We were all devastated that 2020 seems to have been wiped off the map for the festival season, so we are delighted to announce the next years Riverside Festival will be a 3 day affair with 3 stages per day, running over the May Bank Holiday Weekend," said Mark Mackechnie, co-founder of Riverside Festival in a press release. "Things are really coming together for this and with Jamie xx, Disclosure and Amelie Lens already confirmed with much more to be announced soon."

"We know the Scottish fans of electronic music are champing at the bit to get back on the dance floor - so are we, so this really is going to be one massive release of energy from performers and the audience alike," Mackechnie added.

All passes for this year’s festival will remain valid, and those with weekend tickets will receive a three-day upgrade at no extra cost. To request a refund, patrons can contact this email address.

You can purchase tickets to Riverside Festival's 2021 edition here.

