RL Grime is Streaming His 2020 Halloween Mix [WATCH LIVE]

Who knows what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload?
Here we go. RL Grime is livestreaming his hotly anticipated 2020 Halloween mix.

Take a minute to think about what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload after many months of quarantining. You can rest assured knowing the mad scientist has cooked up some crazy potions in the lab, which he's been itching all year to drop in this mix.

You can tune into the stream below, which officially kicks off in one hour at 5PM PT (8PM ET). 

