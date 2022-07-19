Skip to main content
RL Grime Announces Halloween 2022 Concert In Los Angeles

Shane Stolz

Is it even Halloween without RL Grime?

The trap music star's eerie-sistible Halloween mix series has become a staple of his storied career, annually enrapturing fans with a curated tape of spellbinding bangers and unreleased music from his venerated Sable Valley label. Grime has now announced "Halloween: Dead Space," a concert where fans can experience the mix live.

"Halloween: Dead Space" marks the second time Grime will debut his annual mix in a live setting after last year's spine-chilling inaugural edition, which dazzled fans with a live visual spectacle complete with a zombie outbreak. He'll now give 'em pumpkin to talk about with the show's hotly anticipated return, scheduled for October 27th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Grime has not announced any more details about the show, but a teaser shared this morning confirmed it will feature a number of special guests.

Fans can purchase pre-sale passes to "Halloween: Dead Space" here on Thursday, July 21st before general tickets go on sale Friday at 10am PT.

