RL Grime Announces Full Lineup for 2022's "Halloween: Dead Space" Event

Halloween without RL Grime just wouldn't be the same.

Grime's annual Halloween mix series is a staple in the electronic music community when Halloween comes around. Fans and artists around the world anticipate his dark and haunting mix every year, but in 2022, Grime is taking it live with an event in Los Angeles, "Halloween: Dead Space."

Grime recently took to social media to announce the event's full lineup, which includes Hex Cougar, Pauline Herr, JAWNS, Montell2099 and a B2B set from ISOxo and Knock2. Mum's the word on what celebrity will provide the introduction after last year's shocking preface from globally renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"It is your turn to fight off goblins and ghouls as we merge with a cosmic force I have never before encountered," Tyson warned at the time. "A space time irregularity that leaves me no choice but to summon another guide, a celestial being known for his mystic composition of dark frequencies. We don't have a name for him in the scientific community, but you may know him as RL Grime."

Grime's gritty sound sparks inner demons in ways that deeply inspire the underground, where bass music producers continue to channel that rage into riveting productions. His label's most recent compilation, Sable Valley Summer Vol. 3, highlights these burgeoning artists, like VILLA, juuku, LYNY and Control Freak.

"Halloween: Dead Space" will take place on Thursday, October 27th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. There are a limited number of tickets left here.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime

Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME

Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc