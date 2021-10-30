Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson
Publish date:

Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Even America's best-known astrophysicist admitted he could hardly contend with the dark frequencies.
Author:

Shane Stolz

RL Grime's "Halloween X" show was a "quantum anomaly" to remember. 

At least, that's how renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson labeled it. The planetary scientist, author, and host of Cosmos joined the ranks of surprise celebrity guests—including T-Pain and Guy Fieri—in delivering a particularly ominous introduction on behalf of Grime at last night's "Halloween X Live" performance. 

"It is your turn to fight off goblins and ghouls as we merge with a cosmic force I have never before encountered." Tyson warned. "A space time irregularity that leaves me no choice but to summon another guide, a celestial being known for his mystic composition of dark frequencies. We don't have a name for him in the scientific community, but you may know him as RL Grime."

Grime celebrated a decade of fright with his most spine-tingling Halloween show yet. His visuals loomed large in the background, taking fans to ground zero of an inter-dimensional zombie outbreak that threatens to leave humanity in ruins. His musical selections included his own hits alongside cuts from increasingly prominent Sable Valley producers such as ISOxo and HELLBOUND!, which ebbed and flowed with the ghoulish action as it unfolded on screen.

Recommended Articles

RL Grime
EVENTS

Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Even America's best-known astrophysicist admitted he could hardly contend with the dark frequencies.

35 seconds ago
EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
NEWS

Las Vegas Police Arrest EDC Ticket-Holder After Threat of "Chemical Attack"

The suspect issued threats over allegedly being unable to claim a refund for his ticket.

4 minutes ago
rufus du sol
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Vulnerable Single "On My Knees" On Jimmy Kimmel Live

RÜFÜS DU SOL made the most of another high-profile late night performance.

12 minutes ago

Catch the full blistering 75-minute cinematic event below.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime
Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME
Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

Related

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime's "Halloween X" Concert Will Be Livestreamed on Moment House

Those looking to watch the concert live will have to purchase tickets for $13.13.

rl grime baauer
NEWS

Watch RL Grime & Baauer Tear Up the Mainstage In Full HARD Summer 2021 Set

RL Grime and Baauer took over HARD Summer as HÆRNY after releasing their first collaboration together in nearly eight years.

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime is Streaming His 2020 Halloween Mix [WATCH LIVE]

Who knows what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload.

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime Announces Release Date for Annual Halloween Mix

This will be RL Grime's eighth annual Halloween mix.

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime Set to Kick Off 2021 Vegas Summer Residency

The trap and future bass superstar will return to the Strip in a few familiar places.

Black-and-white photo of bass music DJ/producer RL Grime during performance.
NEWS

RL Grime Just Revealed The Release Date For His Annual Halloween Mix [BEWARE]

Brace yourselves, the RL Grime Halloween mix is coming!

rl-grime-collabs-with-rl-stine-on-his-4th-annual-halloween-mix-body-image-1446234467
NEWS

ATTENTION: RL Grime Needs Your Help For His Annual Halloween Mix

We hear a new RL Grime Halloween mix is on the horizon.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.