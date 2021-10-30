Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

RL Grime's "Halloween X" show was a "quantum anomaly" to remember.

At least, that's how renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson labeled it. The planetary scientist, author, and host of Cosmos joined the ranks of surprise celebrity guests—including T-Pain and Guy Fieri—in delivering a particularly ominous introduction on behalf of Grime at last night's "Halloween X Live" performance.

"It is your turn to fight off goblins and ghouls as we merge with a cosmic force I have never before encountered." Tyson warned. "A space time irregularity that leaves me no choice but to summon another guide, a celestial being known for his mystic composition of dark frequencies. We don't have a name for him in the scientific community, but you may know him as RL Grime."

Grime celebrated a decade of fright with his most spine-tingling Halloween show yet. His visuals loomed large in the background, taking fans to ground zero of an inter-dimensional zombie outbreak that threatens to leave humanity in ruins. His musical selections included his own hits alongside cuts from increasingly prominent Sable Valley producers such as ISOxo and HELLBOUND!, which ebbed and flowed with the ghoulish action as it unfolded on screen.

Catch the full blistering 75-minute cinematic event below.

