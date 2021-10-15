October 15, 2021
RL Grime's "Halloween X" Concert Will Be Livestreamed on Moment House

Curdin Wullschleger

Publish date:

RL Grime's "Halloween X" Concert Will Be Livestreamed on Moment House

Those looking to watch the concert live will have to purchase tickets for $13.13.
Author:

For just a few bones, the ghouls and goblins of the electronic music world can join RL Grime live at his "Halloween X" concert from anywhere in the world.

While October brings the changing of the leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and seasonal sadness, it also serves as the month where the trap music kingpin unveils his annual Halloween mix. To celebrate the 10th chapter in his hotly anticipated series, he's hosting his first-ever live Halloween mix performance in Los Angeles.

Unsurprisingly, tickets to the event sold out in the blink of an eye, but Grime has recruited the help of Moment House to curate a livestreamed experience for fans who can't make it to the show.

There will be multiple broadcasts the day after the premiere to serve fans living in different timezones. For those unfamiliar with the platform, Moment House will give fans an intimate look at the event, including Juelz and JAWNS' "Enter The World" live show ahead of the inevitable high-profile special guest, who will introduce RL Grime to his fans. Past guests include T-Pain and Guy Fieri, among others.

Recommended Articles

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime's "Halloween X" Concert Will Be Livestreamed on Moment House

Those looking to watch the concert live will have to purchase tickets for $13.13.

13 seconds ago
[2021]_[DEFUNK PRESS 2] _[©Sarah Koury]
MUSIC RELEASES

Defunk Channels Old-School Dubstep With Mind-Bending Banger, "Chase The Vibe"

"I really wanted to make a throwback track to honor that classic sound."

5 minutes ago
Robyn
Lifestyle

Watch the Boston Red Sox Rage to Robyn and Tiësto After Playoff Win

"Bonkers," Robyn tweeted in reaction to the viral video.

7 minutes ago

RL Grime's "Halloween X" concert will take place on Thursday, October 28th at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the stream are on sale now for the totally-not-coincidental price of $13.13. More information on the event can be found on Moment House.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime
Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME
Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

Related

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime Announces Release Date for Annual Halloween Mix

This will be RL Grime's eighth annual Halloween mix.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.

Black-and-white photo of bass music DJ/producer RL Grime during performance.
NEWS

RL Grime Just Revealed The Release Date For His Annual Halloween Mix [BEWARE]

Brace yourselves, the RL Grime Halloween mix is coming!

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime is Streaming His 2020 Halloween Mix [WATCH LIVE]

Who knows what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime's 2020 Halloween Mix Doubles as a Quasi-Horror Film

The electrifying mix was paired with a dazzling live visual spectacle featuring zombies, hellbent robots, and bizarre monsters.

rl-grime-collabs-with-rl-stine-on-his-4th-annual-halloween-mix-body-image-1446234467
NEWS

ATTENTION: RL Grime Needs Your Help For His Annual Halloween Mix

We hear a new RL Grime Halloween mix is on the horizon.

Guy Fieri and RL Grime
NEWS

Guy Fieri Delivers Intro to RL Grime's Halloween VIII Mix

RL Grime went to drastic measures to raise the bar on Shaq's monologue in Halloween 7.

Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Is Livestreaming His Biggest Show to Date Tonight on Moment House

The event will be broadcast from the home of the Los Angeles Football Club, Banc of California Stadium.