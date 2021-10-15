RL Grime's "Halloween X" Concert Will Be Livestreamed on Moment House

For just a few bones, the ghouls and goblins of the electronic music world can join RL Grime live at his "Halloween X" concert from anywhere in the world.

While October brings the changing of the leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and seasonal sadness, it also serves as the month where the trap music kingpin unveils his annual Halloween mix. To celebrate the 10th chapter in his hotly anticipated series, he's hosting his first-ever live Halloween mix performance in Los Angeles.

Unsurprisingly, tickets to the event sold out in the blink of an eye, but Grime has recruited the help of Moment House to curate a livestreamed experience for fans who can't make it to the show.

There will be multiple broadcasts the day after the premiere to serve fans living in different timezones. For those unfamiliar with the platform, Moment House will give fans an intimate look at the event, including Juelz and JAWNS' "Enter The World" live show ahead of the inevitable high-profile special guest, who will introduce RL Grime to his fans. Past guests include T-Pain and Guy Fieri, among others.

RL Grime's "Halloween X" concert will take place on Thursday, October 28th at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the stream are on sale now for the totally-not-coincidental price of $13.13. More information on the event can be found on Moment House.

