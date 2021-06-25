RL Grime Set to Kick Off 2021 Vegas Summer Residency

RL Grime Set to Kick Off 2021 Vegas Summer Residency

The trap and future bass superstar will return to the Strip in a few familiar places.
Curdin Wullschleger

The trap and future bass superstar will return to the Strip in a few familiar places.

Las Vegas is coming back with a vengeance, and RL Grime can smell blood in the water.

The trap and future bass superstar is set to kick off his summer 2021 residency with Wynn Nightlife after inking yet another deal with the fabled entertainment company. He'll be performing a series of shows at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, two of the most popular clubbing destinations on the Strip.

The team behind Wynn Nightlife have made their typical yearly splash in the DJ pool, roping in Grime, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, and Diplo, among other major electronic music artists.

They also announced an ambitious new nightclub concept at Allegiant Stadium—home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders—where the football field's north end zone will transform into a venue. The 11,000-square foot Wynn Field Club is said to flaunt a 45,000-watt sound system, four bars, and two DJ booths, where Grime could ostensibly perform in the weeks ahead.

You can check out the calendar and buy tickets to RL Grime's 2021 Las Vegas performances here.

