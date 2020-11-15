While most of the world's music fans are persevering the global live music festival shutdown due to the ongoing health crisis, the party raged on in Taiwan over the weekend. Due to the fact that they have less than ten documented COVID-19 cases in the entire country at the time of writing, and just over 600 since the virus was declared a pandemic back in March, government officials gave organizers the green light to host Road to Ultra Taiwan on Saturday.

To the delight of those living in countries without live music and to those who might have missed the livestream, a fan uploaded the headlining performances to YouTube after their premiere. Included are sets from Kayzo, SLANDER, Vini Vici, and Alesso to help reignite the festival spark that lives in us all.

You can watch the four recorded sets from this weekend's Road to Ultra Taiwan below.

Road to Ultra Taiwan took place on Saturday, November 14th at Dajia Riverside Park in the capital city of Tapei. More information on the fest can be found on their website below.

