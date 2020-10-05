Ultra Returns to Taiwan Next Month with Alesso, Kayzo, SLANDER, More

Ultra is officially returning to Taiwan. The venerated dance music event brand has announced a Taiwanese "Road to Ultra" event on November 14th, 2020.

True to Ultra fashion, organizers have tapped a stable of major electronic music artists to join them for the ride. Scheduled to perform at the momentous show in Taipei are Alesso, Kazyo, SLANDER, and Vini Vici, among others.

According to a recent report by CNN, there has been only one suspected COVID-19 case linked to local transmission of the virus in Taipei since mid-April. And, despite Taiwan's location just 130 kilometers (81 miles) from China, the country where the virus was first detected, the city has reported only 518 confirmed cases and just 7 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

You can purchase tickets to the Taiwan edition of "Road to Ultra" here and check out the official announcement below.

