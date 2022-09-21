Rob Gronkowski Is Hosting a "Family Reunion" In Las Vegas With a DJ Set From Tiësto

A family gathering at a renowned Las Vegas club with an iconic DJ sounds like a dream reunion.

Future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is headed to Sin City to host a special "Family Reunion" event at Resorts World from October 1st to 2nd. A number of festivities are planned, such as a game-day viewing party for Gronk's fans.

Legendary electronic music producer Tiësto will jumpstart the celebration on Saturday night at the illustrious Zouk Nightclub, where he's been performing as a resident DJ. After that can't-miss clubbing event, the game-day viewing party is scheduled for Sunday at 5pm at the Redtail inside Resorts World.

Gronk and his gargantuan family will also offer exclusive merch drops throughout the weekend-long event for fans to enjoy while watching the NFL's Week 4 games. Fans can also purchase a special "Gronk Trivia" package in-between quarters.

You can purchase tickets to "Gronk Family Reunion" here.

Tiësto performs at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. Megan Blair/Zouk Group Las Vegas

Zouk Group's Resorts World was the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in the last decade. Its Las Vegas venues, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, are also the first from the Singapore-based organization to open in the United States.

Zouk Nightclub quickly emerged as one of the top nightclubs in the world. Its organizers revealed a staggering list of residents last year, including Zedd, deadmau5, NERVO and DJ Snake, among other major electronic music acts.

