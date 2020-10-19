Robyn Announced as Musical Headliner of Upcoming Adult Swim Virtual Festival

Electronic music icon Robyn is one of a bevy of artists set to appear at Adult Swim's upcoming virtual festival.

In addition to the fabled "Dancing On My Own" artist, whose musical performance is slated as "Robyn Presents Club Domo," the fest will include heavy metal band Mastodon as well as exclusive livestreams with talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show. Fans can also expect comedy, panels, and meet-and-greets as well as exclusive festival merchandise and "unexpected surprises," according to Deadline.

Adult Swim

Fans of hip-hop super duo Run the Jewels are also in for a treat. The Adult Swim Festival will feature the exclusive world premiere of the Run The Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 music video. You can check out a preview below.

The free two-day Adult Swim Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th. Fans can tune in via YouTube.

Find out more information about the event here.

Source: Deadline