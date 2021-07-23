Large Video Screen Collapses One Day Before Miami's Rolling Loud Music Festival

Organizers announced that no one was injured in the collapse and the show will operate as expected this weekend.

Local outlets have reported a large video screen at Miami's Rolling Loud event collapsed Thursday evening, just one day before the three-day hip-hop festival's kickoff.

Lauren Pastrana of Miami's CBS 4 shared aerial footage depicting the large screen on the ground.

Not long after, Rolling Loud organizers shared a message acknowledging the collapse and ensuring fans that the show will go on as planned this weekend. They also announced that no one was injured in the accident.

The news comes just days after reports started spreading that Kanye West will perform songs from his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Donda, at the festival this weekend. Gesaffelstein recently shared a preview of a song from the album that he produced titled "No Child Left Behind."

Rolling Loud takes place July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. More information on the hip-hop festival can be found here.