[WATCH] Room Service Music Festival Is Now Live, Featuring Sets from SVDDEN DEATH, Deorro, Snails, and More

Room Service Music Festival, hosted by Trap Nation and Chill Nation, is now live. From today to Sunday, April 26th, music lovers will be able to catch sets from some leading names in the electronic realm, including GRiZ, Zeds Dead, AWAY, Chromeo, Deorro, Goldfish, Netsky, WHIPPED CREAM, and many more. Tune in below.

Trap Nation Stage

Chill Nation Stage

Quarantined festival patrons have been enjoying the comforts of their own homes since stay-at-home measures have been instituted globally to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. To add to those comforts, major festival organizers and promoters have taken to the power of live streaming events to satiate fans' appetites for music from some of their favorite artists.

Trap Nation and Chill Nation have brought a gargantuan lineup for the live stream event, and though it's entirely free to watch, donations to charities benefiting those affected by the pandemic like Sweet Relief and Feeding America are encouraged. More information about donating can be found at Room Service's website.

