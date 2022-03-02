RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Only U.K. Show In 2022

Renowned Australian electronic music trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced their only show to take place in the U.K. in 2022.

Presented by Festival Republic, the concert will take place late summer on August 20th at London's Gunnersbury Park. Joining RÜFÜS DU SOL will be fellow Grammy nominee Jon Hopkins, Flight Facilities, Bakar, Georgia, and Joplyn.

RÜFÜS DU SOL are heading out on tour beginning Thursday, March 3rd, making stops in Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, among others. They also recently announced their debut headlining performance at one of the Pacific Northwest's premier venues, the Gorge Amphitheatre, which is scheduled for October 1st.

October 2021 saw the release of the trio's fourth studio album, Surrender. Shortly after its release, they garnered their third Grammy nomination for the single "Alive."

Tickets for RÜFÜS DU SOL's London show will be available for purchase on Friday, March 4th at 9AM GMT here.