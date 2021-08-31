Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL's Haunting "Alive" Red Rocks Performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The electronic music trio also provided an update on their next album.

The road to RÜFÜS DU SOL's third album has been one of tantalizing ambivalence, obscured by cryptic teases and mysterious antics. And after their latest interview, we're sadly no closer.

But at least we get to watch them perform. Making their debut on The Late Late Show, the trio chatted with host James Corden following a massive show at Colorado's fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Before the program aired RÜFÜS DU SOL's performance of "Alive," band member Tyrone Lindqvist provided an update on the album.

"Well we need to finish it first," Lindqvist said with a laugh, adding, "We're really excited about the songs that we've made and the album that's coming out."

Check out the clip below. The group's haunting Red Rocks performance offers a glimpse into their new, immersive stage production and lighting design which, according to a press release, were developed to mirror the ambiance of the forthcoming album.

The group dropped the spellbinding "Alive" in July before an ensuing remix bundle in August. The track marked their first original music since the release of 2018's Solace, which received a Grammy nod in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album. In late December 2020 RÜFÜS DU SOL confirmed their third album was set to release this year, but mum's been the word on a release date.

Check out RÜFÜS DU SOL's remaining 2021 tour dates below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 Summer/Fall Festival Dates:

Sun Sep 5 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Fri Sep 24 - New York, NY - Gov Ball Festival

Sat. Oct. 2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Weekend 1

Sat. Oct. 9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Weekend 2

Sat. Oct. 23 - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

Sun. Oct. 31 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 North American Fall Tour Dates:

Thu Nov 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat Nov 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Fri, Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - LA Banc of California Stadium

Sat, Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - LA Banc of California Stadium

Sun, Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - LA Banc of California Stadium

Thu Nov 18 - Houston, TX - 401 Franklin St

Sat Nov 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Kxq86k