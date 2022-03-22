RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

After recently announcing one of their biggest outings to date at Washington's iconic Gorge Amphitheater, RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced they'll be bringing the action all summer long.

The beloved electronic outfit released their captivating Surrender album in October 2021, a timeframe that straddled the group's fall tour at the time. Since Surrender, however, they've been more in-demand than ever, from performing on major late night television programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live to earning headlining slots at a myriad of major music festivals. The duo also earned themselves a Grammy nod in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for their haunting single "Alive."

Now, RÜFÜS DU SOL are putting pedal to the metal with the first seven tour stops on their forthcoming summer tour. The run of shows will kick off in Chicago on June 1st. After an opening set in The Windy City, the band snakes through the midwest with a show in Detroit before moving into Canada with stops in Toronto and Montreal. The leg rounds out with a handful of shows in the Northeast, hitting major stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New York respectively.

Tickets to RÜFÜS DU SOL's Surrender Tour go on sale on March 25th starting at 10AM local time. Pre-sale registration is available here.

Wed, Jun 01 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu, Jun 02 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri, Jun 03 - Toronto, ON - Woodbine Park

Sat, Jun 04 - Montréal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tue, Jun 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

Wed, Jun 08 - Washington, DC - DC Armory

Fri, Jun 10 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Fri, Jun 11 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

