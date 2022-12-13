Skip to main content
RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Lineup for Four-Day Destination Event, "Sundream Baja"

The San José del Cabo event will also include performances from Tale of Us, Michael Bibi, Monolink and more.

Michael Drummond

RÜFÜS DU SOL have revealed a curated 2023 event that's good for the mind, body and soul.

Fans of the Grammy-winning trio can head to Mexico in the spring for Sundream Baja, the next entry in their destination event series. With help from Crania, the band is set to take over San José del Cabo's El Ganzo Sculpture Gardens from May 5-8.

rufus du sol sundream tulum

RÜFÜS DU SOL performing at Sundream Baja.

Included in next year's lineup are performances from Tale of Us, Michael Bibi, Monolink, DJ Tennis, Carlita, Weval, Jimi Jules and more alongside the Australian powerhouse electronic band. The four-day event will also feature a final day designated for recovery with yoga, art installations and wellness activities. 

Tickets to Sundream Baja go on sale Friday, December 16th at 11am PT and you can find them here.

