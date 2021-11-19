Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
RÜFÜS DU SOL Bring Bob Moses, Monolink, More Together for Destination Event, Sundream Tülüm
Publish date:

RÜFÜS DU SOL Bring Bob Moses, Monolink, More Together for Destination Event, Sundream Tülüm

The four-day event will be an inclusive experience at Papaya Playa Project.
Author:

Spencer Watson

Tropical weather, white sand beaches, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Sounds dreamy, right?

Nearly a month after the release of their long-awaited fourth studio album Surrender, the Australian trio have announced a destination event hosted at Papaya Playa Project, a sustainable boutique hotel complex and self-proclaimed "creative playground." Known for bridging hospitality, community, sustainability, art and culture in Quintana Roo, Papaya Playa Project will present the inclusive experience from March 10th to 13th, 2022.

This immersive, four-day weekender will blend day into night, offering replenishing wellness activities, intimate DJ sets, live performances, and more. Beautiful beachfront villas and casitas will also be available as well as top-notch culinary programming, among other unique cultural experiences.

Curated by RÜFÜS DU SOL, the lineup for Sundream Tülüm includes performances from Bob Moses, Monolink, Keinemusik’s Adam Port, WhoMadeWho, Cassian, Eelke Kleijn, Lastlings, and more. And, of course, the weekend will be topped by two intimate performances by the superstar dance music outfit.

Flyer for RÜFÜS DU SOL's Sundream Tülüm 2022.

While Sundream Tülüm is an inclusive event, capacity is limited to ensure a safe experience for both attendees and residents. Those planning to attend next spring will have the option to purchase event passes only or book an all-encompassing trip with accommodations.

Event passes and packages are on sale now. For more information about Sundream Tülüm, head over to the official website

