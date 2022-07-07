Skip to main content
Win 3-Day Passes, Transportation and More for Alaska's Sacred Acre Festival 2022

EDM.com is offering an all-inclusive experience to Sacred Acre, touted as Alaska's first major EDM festival.

Tomas Morgan

Coming to Ninilchik, Alaska in September 2022, Sacred Acre Festival is bound to immerse attendees in a locale of stunning natural beauty, strong community and an impressive roster of electronic music talent.

Over three days from September 9-11, revelers will gather in a sprawling location of over 40 acres of idyllic meadowlands adjacent to the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds. It's here where they'll see the largest digital art and onstage laser displays ever showcased in Alaska, and be able to partake in a slew of onsite excursions like glacier hikes, ATV excursions and sustainable fishing charters.

Touted as Alaska's first major EDM festival, Sacred Acre’s exciting lineup features two performances from none other than pioneering "world bass" artist CloZee, as well as supporting headline sets from LSDREAM and Opiuo. Additional performers include An-Ten-Nae, Balkan Bump, Defunk, Jason Leech and Megan Hamilton, among others.

Sacred Acre Festival 2022 lineup.

Sacred Acre Festival 2022 lineup.

Ahead of the festival’s Ninilchik takeover in September, we've teamed up with Sacred Acre for a special giveaway, offering an all-inclusive experience to a lucky winner.

EDM.com Sacred Acre Festival Giveaway Prizes

  • 1x three-day pass to Sacred Acre
  • Airfare and transportation from Anchorage to Ninilchik, plus return travel
  • Select merchandise

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm and @sacredacreak on Instagram, like the post below, tag three friends and share on your Story tagging @edm. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends July 9th at 11:59pm PT and is only open to residents of the United States and B.C., Canada.⁠

More information on Sacred Acre can be found on the festival’s website. Tickets are available here starting at $125 (one-day pass) and $189 (three-day pass).

FOLLOW SACRED ACRE FESTIVAL

Facebook: facebook.com/sacredacrealaska
Instagram: instagram.com/sacredacreak
Twitter: twitter.com/sacredacreak
Website: sacredacreak.com

