Win 3-Day Passes, Transportation and More for Alaska's Sacred Acre Festival 2022

Coming to Ninilchik, Alaska in September 2022, Sacred Acre Festival is bound to immerse attendees in a locale of stunning natural beauty, strong community and an impressive roster of electronic music talent.

Over three days from September 9-11, revelers will gather in a sprawling location of over 40 acres of idyllic meadowlands adjacent to the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds. It's here where they'll see the largest digital art and onstage laser displays ever showcased in Alaska, and be able to partake in a slew of onsite excursions like glacier hikes, ATV excursions and sustainable fishing charters.

Touted as Alaska's first major EDM festival, Sacred Acre’s exciting lineup features two performances from none other than pioneering "world bass" artist CloZee, as well as supporting headline sets from LSDREAM and Opiuo. Additional performers include An-Ten-Nae, Balkan Bump, Defunk, Jason Leech and Megan Hamilton, among others.

Sacred Acre Festival 2022 lineup.

Ahead of the festival’s Ninilchik takeover in September, we've teamed up with Sacred Acre for a special giveaway, offering an all-inclusive experience to a lucky winner.

More information on Sacred Acre can be found on the festival’s website. Tickets are available here starting at $125 (one-day pass) and $189 (three-day pass).

