An Insider’s Guide to Sacred Acre Festival 2022

Electronic dance music fans are currently gearing up for three mesmerizing days of festival action in Ninilchik, Alaska for Sacred Acre. With eye-popping stage production, a massive lineup and an array of experiences to choose from, this festival is bridging bass music, community and nature in a unique way.

With Sacred Acre approaching, we compiled everything you need to know for a memorable festival experience from September 9-11. Read on to dive into our comprehensive insider’s guide for Sacred Acre 2022, which covers information about tickets, travel, VIP packages and more.

Sacred Acre Tickets

Second-tier three-day passes for Sacred Acre are available now for $189, while one-day tickets are available at $125. Tickets can be purchased here.

Getting to Sacred Acre

Sacred Acre is taking place at the idyllic Kenai Peninsula Fair Grounds in Ninilchik, Alaska.

The site is a four-hour drive from Anchorage. In case you decide to rent a car from Anchorage and drive to the festival, Sacred Acre suggests Midnight Sun Car Rentals or Hertz. RV rentals are also available from Sacred Acre’s partners at Great Alaskan Holidays, while the festival also offers its own shuttle service from Anchorage to Ninilchik and the other way around at a price of $50 per ride.

No matter which option you go for, make sure to enjoy Alaska’s natural beauty on the way.

Camping at Sacred Acre

If you want to be a stone's throw from the festival, onsite camping is your best option. The ARCHES campground at Sacred Acre is located on a beautiful wooded acreage.

Camping passes are valid for four nights and accommodate camper vans up to 22' or one vehicle and a tent. It is important to note that each campsite is 10x35 feet, and if the length of your vehicle is over 22’, you will need to purchase a second camping site. Camping passes are available here for $115.

In case you are not able to find onsite camping that would accommodate you and your friends’ needs, options for state campgrounds and private campgrounds are also available.

Here’s a map of the festival grounds:

Sacred Acre 2022 Festival Grounds.

State Campgrounds:

These campgrounds are located outside of the festival grounds, so Sacred Acre will have shuttles transporting attendees to and from the festival.

Private Campgrounds:

Lineup and Stages

Sacred Acre features an impressive and eclectic lineup featuring bass trailblazer CloZee, who will perform two headlining DJ sets. Additional artists to take the decks at Sacred Acre include LSDREAM, Opiuo, Jason Leech, An-Ten-Nae, Balkan Bump, Defunk and Megan Hamilton.

Secret Acre 2022 lineup.

The main stage at Sacred Acre will undoubtedly become the main attraction for attendees with its impressive laser show and production. From 1am to 5am, the indoors afterparty stage will take over the festival for attendees who wish to continue partying into the wee hours of the morning.

The Sacred Acre Experience

Other than its enchanting locale and phenomenal production, Sacred Acre offers lots of onsite options for relaxation and exploration. Attendees can access food trucks, a local vendor village and book experiences like morning yoga, wildlife tours and ATV excursions.

Additionally, a handful of VIP packages are available for attendees who would like to take their experience to the next level.

Spruce Adventure Package ($7,000 per person)

The Spruce Adventure Package at Sacred Acre.

Birch Adventure Package ($7,000 per person)

The Birch Adventure Package at Sacred Acre.

Alder Adventure Package ($7,000 per person)

The Alder Adventure Package at Sacred Acre.

Pine Adventure Package ($7,000 per person)

The Pine Adventure Package at Sacred Acre.

More info on Sacred Acre’s VIP Experiences can be found here.

