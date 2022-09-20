Get Ready for Groove Cruise Cabo With Said The Sky's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

This year's Groove Cruise Cabo will be one to remember for headliner Said The Sky, who will not only be performing at the floating festival for the very first time, but also setting sail on his first-ever cruise.

"I can't wait to be hosting a stage for the first time ever," Said The Sky tells EDM.com. "This will also be my first time on a cruise! Stoked for my first time to be with so many friends and all of you guys."

In anticipation of the festival, scheduled for October 19-24, Said The Sky has teamed up with EDM.com to put together an exclusive playlist. Heavily based in melodic bass music, it highlights several tracks off Said The Sky's 2022 album, Sentiment, including "Treading Water" and "Emotion Sickness" (with Parachute and Will Anderson).

Other members of the melodic bass mafia, like ILLENIUM, Seven Lions and Trivecta, are also featured.

In addition to his set during the Los Angeles-to-Cabo adventure, Said The Sky will host a meet-and-greet and tequila tasting as one of the festival's artist-interactive offerings. Attendees can enter to win access by filling out this form and donating to Whet Foundation, a community-building nonprofit and Groove Cruise's longtime charitable partner.

Listen to Said The Sky's exclusive playlist below and grab last-minute tickets to Groove Cruise Cabo here.

