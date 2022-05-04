Said The Sky to Debut New Live Show at Red Rocks In Summer 2022

Said The Sky is returning to Red Rocks with a brand new live show that covers his entire career.

This summer, the melodic bass superstar will give fans the quintessential Said The Sky experience at one of the most iconic concert venues in the United States. Those who join him in the Colorado mountains will get the chance to hear many of his collaborative singles, album hits, remixes and more, including music from February's scintillating Sentiment LP.

Said The Sky will take over the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14th. The pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 4th at 10AM MT.

At the time of this article's publication, supporting acts for the concert have not yet been announced. The announcement comes just under a year after Said The Sky made his debut at the picturesque venue back in September 2021. In honor of the momentous occasion, he shared a recap video of last year's event.

