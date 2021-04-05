Same Same But Different Announces Lineup for 3rd Annual Event With Big Gigantic, CloZee, More

STS9, LSDREAM, and more are also set to take the stage this September.

After being forced to cancel their 2020 outing due to the ongoing pandemic, Same Same But Different has announced the dates for their third annual event. This September, fans will hit the beach for four days of music and art in Southern California.

Following the date announcement, organizers have revealed some of the artists that will be taking the stage later this year. Headlining this year's event are two live electronic favorites, Big Gigantic and STS9. Joining them will be performances by CloZee, LSDREAM, The Polish Ambassador, Boombox, and more.

Alongside the music, attendees will be able to camp at the festival grounds and participate in a number of non-music activities. This includes meditation and yoga workshops, hiking, swimming, and more.

In addition to the performer information, organizers have also shared that the event will be limited to 2,500 attendees. They will also require that all concertgoers show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of the show.

The next chapter in the Same Same But Different saga will take place September 9th to 12th, 2021 at Perris Beach in Lake Perris, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 1PM PT. You can learn more about the festival and purchase tickets on their website.

FOLLOW SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT:

Website: ssbdfest.com

Facebook: facebook.com/ssbdfest

Twitter: twitter.com/ssbdfest

Instagram: instagram.com/ssbdfest