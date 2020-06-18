Tritonal, Cosmic Gate, Kristina Sky, More Announced on Lineup for San Antonio Drive-In Rave

Who knew the nostalgia of drive-in movie theaters would end up being reincarnated by the dance music community? As promoters and artists look for creative ways to connect with fans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively crumpled the live music industry, drive-in raves have emerged as a very popular alternative.

The city of San Antonio is the latest to join the trend after a team of promoters announced their "EDM Drive-In" on June 26th and 27th, a vehicle-based festival at Freeman Coliseum. Taking to Instagram to share the news, organizers announced that Tritonal, Cosmic Gate, Hook N Sling, Kristina Sky, and Henry Fong will be performing, among others.

The show does, of course, come with safety guidelines. While revelers will be allowed to enjoy the show in front of the car they arrived in, anyone who exits their vehicle must wear a mask at all times and only dance in their designated area.

You can check out the full lineup below and grab your tickets here.