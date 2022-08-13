San Diego's Day.MVS XL Festival Lives Up to Its Name In 2022

After a successful launch last year, San Diego's Day.MVS XL Festival returned to the picturesque grounds at Waterfront Park. Curated by FNGRS CRSSD, the two-day event is an offshoot of the more prominent CRSSD Festival, which takes place each spring and fall at the same downtown locale.

Keiki Knudsen

Acting as a sort of warm-up to its older brother, the festival retains a sense of familiarity for those who have attended CRSSD Festival in the past.

The same general layout is used throughout the expansive grounds, offering two distinct stages with plenty of grassy areas and the infamous interactive water fountains on full display.

Daniela Becerra

Speaking of stages, both of the structures were jam-packed with a memorable roster of techno and house music's biggest DJs. From one end of the park to the other, the melodic tones and four-on-the-floor beats echoed across the scenic grounds of Waterfront Park.

The Southside stage was the most intimate of the two complexes. The compact design allowed for a more up-close view of the performances taking place throughout the weekend. ANNA, Dixon, Mind Against, Nastia, Pig & Dan, Overmono and Teenage Mutants showcased their techno abilities with precision.

Southside stage Daniela Becerra

Acting as the mainstage for the two-day event, the Northside stage dominated the northern edge of the park.

Flanked by large LED screens on either end, the complex allowed for views of the performers from afar. With ample space for revelers to dance, the main stage allowed for a higher caliber of talent to be presented.

Northside stage Keiki Knudsen

On Saturday, the stage played host to Dirtybird favorite VNSSA, Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, Purple Disco Machine, Chris Lorenzo and house mainstay Duke Dumont, among others.

Claptone Keiki Knudsen

For its final day, Anjunabeats darling Spencer Brown, Claptone, Ben Bohmer and Miss Monique called the Northside home. Closing out the weekender was none other than progressive house icon Eric Prydz.

Eric Prydz Felicia Garcia

It's safe to say that FNGRS CRSSD have found a winning formula of sticking to a familiar venue and packing it with an impressive roster of who's who in the house and techno worlds. From its humble beginnings as a one-day affair at the grounds outside of Petco Park to a full-fledged festival, Day.MVS XL acts as a perfect lead-in for the more established CRSSD Fest.

You can find out more about CRSSD here.

