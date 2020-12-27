Close Out 2020 With Special 'goodbye 2020 set' from San Holo

The hour-long set will be Monday, December 28th at 1:30PM PT.
This year, livestreams have been the backbone of the music industry, and multi-instrumentalist and producer San Holo is following suit with the announcement of a special "goodbye 2020 set" streaming on YouTube this Monday, December 28th. 

Certain to make the day just a little bit brighter, the hourlong broadcast will begin on his channel at 1:30PM PT (22:30PM CET), with the artist promising to interact with fans in the stream's chat section. "Let's hope for a brighter 2021 but let's also appreciate what we have now," San Holo wrote on social media. "[It will be] an hour of music that makes me feel lots of things (hopefully you will to!)." 

Most recently, San Holo celebrated the holidays with a new remix of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," capping off a strong year of releases that included the seven-track stay vibrant EP and a single released on December 1st called "bb u ok?

