San Holo Announces Massive "bb u ok?" North American Tour
In December 2020, San Holo celebrated his Counter Records signing with his hit single, "bb u ok?" Since then, the song title has become synonymous with the San Holo brand, and when February came around the Dutch producer announced his sophomore album, bb u ok (album 2).
Collaborators and featured artists on the 20-track record include Mija, Mr. Carmack, Chet Porter, and more. Although the album was initially scheduled for a May 21st release on his bitbird imprint, Holo recently announced that it would be delayed by two weeks due to scheduling difficulties. You can pre-order physical copies ahead of its release here.
At the time he also promised a big announcement on the way. As the album's new release date of June 4th gradually approaches, fans can now rejoice after Holo shared the news that he is hitting the road in North America this fall.
While several dates and locations are yet to be revealed, the first stop announced is Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 22nd with the last stop in Atlanta, Georgia on December 22nd. Other cities in the 35-plus date tour include Denver, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, and New York, among other major cities.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available tomorrow, May 26th at 10AM local time with the password birdsnest. Check out the full list of dates in chronological order below.
San Holo 2021 Tour Dates:
Friday, October 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Saturday, October 23 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Tuesday, November 2 - Richmond, VA - The National
Wednesday, November 3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
Thursday, November 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Friday, November 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Saturday, November 6 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
Sunday, November 7 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
Thursday, November 11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Friday, November 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmer's Market
Saturday, November 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sunday, November 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s
Tuesday, November 16 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Wednesday, November 17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
Thursday, November 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Friday, November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
Saturday, November 20 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wednesday, November 24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Thursday, November 25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Friday, November 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Saturday, November 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Wednesday, December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Thursday, December 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Friday, December 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Saturday, December 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Sunday, December 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Wednesday, December 15 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
Thursday, December 16 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Friday, December 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Sunday, December 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Wednesday, December 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
