San Holo Announces Massive "bb u ok?" North American Tour

In December 2020, San Holo celebrated his Counter Records signing with his hit single, "bb u ok?" Since then, the song title has become synonymous with the San Holo brand, and when February came around the Dutch producer announced his sophomore album, bb u ok (album 2).

Collaborators and featured artists on the 20-track record include Mija, Mr. Carmack, Chet Porter, and more. Although the album was initially scheduled for a May 21st release on his bitbird imprint, Holo recently announced that it would be delayed by two weeks due to scheduling difficulties. You can pre-order physical copies ahead of its release here.

At the time he also promised a big announcement on the way. As the album's new release date of June 4th gradually approaches, fans can now rejoice after Holo shared the news that he is hitting the road in North America this fall.

While several dates and locations are yet to be revealed, the first stop announced is Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 22nd with the last stop in Atlanta, Georgia on December 22nd. Other cities in the 35-plus date tour include Denver, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, and New York, among other major cities.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available tomorrow, May 26th at 10AM local time with the password birdsnest. Check out the full list of dates in chronological order below.

San Holo 2021 Tour Dates:

Friday, October 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Saturday, October 23 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tuesday, November 2 - Richmond, VA - The National

Wednesday, November 3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

Thursday, November 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Friday, November 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Saturday, November 6 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Sunday, November 7 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

Thursday, November 11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Friday, November 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmer's Market

Saturday, November 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sunday, November 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s

Tuesday, November 16 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Wednesday, November 17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

Thursday, November 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Friday, November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Saturday, November 20 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday, November 24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, November 25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Friday, November 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Saturday, November 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Wednesday, December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Thursday, December 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Friday, December 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Saturday, December 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Sunday, December 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Wednesday, December 15 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Thursday, December 16 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Friday, December 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sunday, December 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Wednesday, December 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

