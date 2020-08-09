San Holo, TNGHT, 100 Gecs, More to Play Minecraft Benefit Festival for The Okra Project "Lavapalooza"

Coming off of the success of previous outings like "Coalchella" and "Fire Festival" is Open Pit's latest Minecraft adventure, "Lavapalooza."

For this event, organizers will be benefitting The Okra Project's battle against food insecurity in the Black Trans community. Open Pit, one of the world's original Minecraft festival producers, is set to host two days of music from a diverse cast of superstar and up-and-coming talent in their custom-built digital venue.

Fans can look forward to music from San Holo, 100 Gecs, Baauer, Flatbush Zombies, Ryan Hemsworth, a rare performance from TNGHT, and much more. Also featured at the festival are takeovers from bitbird, Dog Show Records, PC Music, LuckyMe, and Vitalic Noise, among others.

Prospective attendees should note that the festival is hosted in the Java Edition of the game so Bedrock Edition users will not be able to join. Those who don't own a copy of Minecraft are welcome to stream the festival on their official Twitch channel or website on the day of the show.

Open Pit's "Lavapalooza" festival takes place on August 14th and 15th in the world of Minecraft. For more information on their latest video game crossover event, you can head over to their website here.