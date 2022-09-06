Skip to main content
Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen

Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.

What’s better than discovering an underground dance music scene nestled among the tropical flora of Mexico?

Situated along the Playa del Carmen shoreline is one of best hidden spots for underground electronic music, Santino Playa. While your mind may immediately jump to Tulum for something like this, the Santino Playa Del Carmen is a dance haven in its own right.

Hosting open-air melodic house parties every Wednesday to Sunday, Santino’s “On Heaven” gathers locals and music travelers together to celebrate the vibrant local dance music culture. Its rooftop location boasts a traditional Caribbean and Latin-inspired dancefloor, hosting some of the world's best underground progressive and deep house producers under the moonlight.

Santino's On Heaven

Santino's "On Heaven" features producers from around the world to curate tropical, open-air progressive house parties.

By Mikala Lugen and Jarett Lopez
Booked by Up Entertainment, “On Heaven” features the global sounds of dance music on a slice of tropical “heaven” and has featured the likes of Antrim, Los Cabra, Luca Cociuffo, Berni, Fran Bux and more.

Once the sun goes down, you’ll never be short of dance music to get down to. Throughout the late night, resident GALGO brings new melodic flavors to the Yucatán Peninsula.

Santino's On Heaven

Santino's "On Heaven" features luminescent lightning for a tropical club atmosphere.

If you’re imagining yourself surrounded by beautiful tropical flora of the Mexican Caribbean coast dancing to once-in-a-lifetime nighttime electronic dance events, make sure that Santino’s “On Heaven” parties make your list.  

FOLLOW SANTINO'S ON HEAVEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/santino.playa
Instagram: instagram.com/on.heaven/

