SAYMYNAME's "One Beat" Celebrates Black History Month

On Friday at Los Angeles’ popular Exchange L.A. club, hardtrap pioneer SAYMYNAME plans to host the flagship event of his recently launched “One Beat” series.

The evening aims to promote dance music from Black artists in partnership with the Local Hearts Foundation and Insomniac Events. It promises charm and wallop from a cavalcade of POC producers and allies, like BLVCK JESUS, MADGRRL, Dack Janiels, GAWM, ETC!ETC!, JMoss, and Izadi. With a fresh welcome to the family at Paradigm Talent Agency, this seems to be just the beginning for SAYMYNAME too.

In addition to a portion of the proceeds from Friday’s event going to feed the needy from the Local Hearts Foundation, "One Beat" aims to continue its past established rhythm in support of numerous Black causes.

More than ever, those efforts and their intrinsic importance lend further credibility to SAYMYNAME's ever-expanding career, including his music catalog. His work has garnered rinses and praise from industry titans like Skrillex, Flosstradamus, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Carnage, and many more.

Tickets for the "One Beat" event at Exchange L.A. can be found here.

FOLLOW SAYMYNAME:

Facebook: facebook.com/saymynamemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/CHEFSAYMYNAME

Instagram: instagram.com/saymynamemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2BpwgsC