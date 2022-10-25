DJ Snake and Alison Wonderland to Welcome Back Canada's Longest-Running Halloween Massive

The start of the fall season in Canada comes with mixed emotions for ravers. Dropping temperatures and leafs symbolize that it’s time to pack up outdoor festival camping gear and get ready for a long winter.

Halloween can feel like the last yearly hurrah to dress up as wild, sexy and scary creatures to release remaining remnants of animalistic instincts from dancefloors in the summer before the snow falls.

SCREAM 2022: The Resurrection, presented by Boodang Canada on October 29th in Edmonton, Alberta is making its return as the largest and longest running Halloween massive in Canada.

But what exactly makes this event so special? Read on to find out why 15,000 creatures will be howling at SCREAM 2022.

Alison Wonderland

There is perhaps no better electronic music artist to headline a Halloween event than Alison Wonderland, whose powerful melodic bangers have taken the world down her rabbit hole time and again.

Her third album, LONER, is a haunting personal journey that reminds us to find strength and personal growth in the throes of loneliness. The record has now been released as a graphic novel, layering on additional themes of horror, sci-fi and fantasy.

Ghouls and goblins will scream when she drops "Fear of Dying," an anthem about why the fear of mortality is something to celebrate. You can rest assured there will be no loners on her dancefloor at SCREAM 2022.

Alison Wonderland. Simply G

DJ Snake

DJ Snake will have ravers reveling in Halloween hooliganism and celebrating the power of disguise.

He credits his signature disguise of dark sunglasses, which he rarely removes, with giving him empowerment and protection on and off the dancefloor. Growing up, he adopted the name "Snake" as a teenager due to his evasion of police during his time as a graffiti artist on the streets of Paris.

In September, Snake released a high-profile collaboration and music video, “Power, Remember Who You Are," with SPINALL, Ayanna and Summer Walker. The music video pays homage to his teenage past.

DJ Snake. c/o Press

20 artists, three stages

Elm Street

It will be a nightmare on Elm Street with tracks that slay and slash with the ferocity of Freddy Krueger. Dreams will turn into a killer reality with music from the likes of Wonderland, Snake, Arty, Tritonal and more.

Camp Crystal Lake

Summer is over and camps are closed, and a killer lineup can be found at Camp Crystal Lake. Dive into a deep house lake with Sultan + Shepard, Spencer Brown, Nora En Pure and more.

Labyrinth

Get lost in the labyrinth chasing after magic spells and find a secret stage. Dance through the magic with Jade Tang, Rich Glow, Flatland Funk and David Stone, among others.

Make sure to review the event's costume guidelines via the website's FAQ section. Masks and other items are not allowed for safety and security purposes.

SCREAM 2022: The Resurrection will take place on Saturday, October 29 at the Edmonton Expo Center in Edmonton, Alberta. There are a limited number of tickets left here.

SCREAM 2022 festival map

Follow Boodang Canada:

Website: screamhalloween.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/boodang.music.canada

Instagram: instagram.com/screamyeg