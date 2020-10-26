Watch Sébastien Léger Perform Once-in-a-Lifetime Set at the Great Pyramids of Giza - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Léger debuted his new modular show at one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Cercle Music

Dance music has returned to the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Back in 2015, legendary Egyptian trance duo Aly & Fila performed at the pyramids and made dance music history. Now, French electronic music producer Sébastien Léger can etch his name into the history books after his once-in-a-lifetime set at the pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Léger performed a dazzling no-audience set for Cercle, a distinguished dance music event brand known for planning and streaming concerts in breathtaking locations around the world.

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 1.38.09 PM

Flanked by the towering pyramids, Léger unveiled his new live set-up in epic fashion. Rocking a killer modular synth, he dropped a slew of his own originals, including "Oasis" and "Secret." He also debuted a brand new single just for the occasion called "Giza," a hypnotic masterstroke of electronica production.

You can watch Léger's full performance here.

