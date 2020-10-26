Watch Sébastien Léger Perform Once-in-a-Lifetime Set at the Great Pyramids of Giza

Dance music has returned to the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Back in 2015, legendary Egyptian trance duo Aly & Fila performed at the pyramids and made dance music history. Now, French electronic music producer Sébastien Léger can etch his name into the history books after his once-in-a-lifetime set at the pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Léger performed a dazzling no-audience set for Cercle, a distinguished dance music event brand known for planning and streaming concerts in breathtaking locations around the world.

Flanked by the towering pyramids, Léger unveiled his new live set-up in epic fashion. Rocking a killer modular synth, he dropped a slew of his own originals, including "Oasis" and "Secret." He also debuted a brand new single just for the occasion called "Giza," a hypnotic masterstroke of electronica production.

You can watch Léger's full performance here.

FOLLOW SÉBASTIEN LÉGER:

Facebook: facebook.com/sebastienleger

Instagram: instagram.com/sebastien_leger

Twitter: twitter.com/therealsebleger

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dZRX1L

FOLLOW CERCLE MUSIC:

Website: cercle.io

Facebook: facebook.com/cerclemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/cerclemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/CercleMusic