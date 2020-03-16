Fans Are Hosting a Minecraft Tribute Festival to Porter Robinson's Second Sky

Thanks to some dedicated fans and artists, displaced festivalgoers will have a digital outlet to fill the void that COVID-19 created. At the end of the month the virtual gates will open at SECOND AETHER, a tribute festival inspired by Porter Robinson's Second Sky hosted entirely in the world of Minecraft.

While very little information other than the dates and artists has been revealed, admins on the festival's Discord server have announced that more news is on the way soon. It has also been stated by an artist involved that the digital festival area will be a recreation of the real-life Second Sky festival grounds.

Minecraft has become a popular place to host digital EDM events. One notable example was The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs' in-game party, Pixel Festival, which hosted performances from Virtual Riot, Ninja, Flosstradamus, What So Not, and more.

SECOND AETHER takes place March 28th-29th on a yet-to-be shared Minecraft server. For more information on the festival, you can join the discussion on the virtual festival's official Discord server.

