Here Are the Set Times for Second Sky 2022
This weekend, fans of Porter Robinson will descend on the Bay Area for the third chapter in the saga of Second Sky, the Nurture artist's curated music festival.
This year's fest will feature a special headline set from Robinson himself, as well as a hotly anticipated B2B between his Virtual Self alias and G Jones. Second Sky 2022 will also feature performances from RL Grime, Hudson Mohawke, Bladee and more.
Skrillex is also primed for his first festival set of 2022 at Second Sky after replacing Fred again.., whose third studio album, Actual Life 3, is scheduled to release one day prior. Skrillex coincidentally filled a guest slot at the fest's inaugural edition in 2019.
Second Sky 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 29th on the grounds of the Oakland Arena. At the time of writing, tickets are still available here.
Check out the set times for the festival and its special anime music experience below.