Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times for Second Sky 2022

Here Are the Set Times for Second Sky 2022

Skrillex, RL Grime and more will perform at Porter Robinson's Bay Area music festival.

Jasmine Safaeian

Skrillex, RL Grime and more will perform at Porter Robinson's Bay Area music festival.

This weekend, fans of Porter Robinson will descend on the Bay Area for the third chapter in the saga of Second Sky, the Nurture artist's curated music festival.

This year's fest will feature a special headline set from Robinson himself, as well as a hotly anticipated B2B between his Virtual Self alias and G Jones. Second Sky 2022 will also feature performances from RL Grime, Hudson Mohawke, Bladee and more.

Skrillex is also primed for his first festival set of 2022 at Second Sky after replacing Fred again.., whose third studio album, Actual Life 3, is scheduled to release one day prior. Skrillex coincidentally filled a guest slot at the fest's inaugural edition in 2019.

Second Sky 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 29th on the grounds of the Oakland Arena. At the time of writing, tickets are still available here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

second sky porter robinson
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for Second Sky 2022

Skrillex, RL Grime and more will perform at Porter Robinson's Bay Area music festival.

By Nick Yopko
Hi-Scream2019-JinMedia-BoodangMusicCanada-154-scaled
EVENTS

DJ Snake and Alison Wonderland to Welcome Back Canada's Longest-Running Halloween Massive

Boodang Canada's SCREAM 2022: The Resurrection is scheduled for October 29th in Edmonton.

By Leah McClure
The New York skyline at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
INDUSTRY

Free Narcan Kits to Be Distributed to New York Nightlife Establishments, Per New Legislation

“The overdose crisis has been inflicting pain and heartache on our city for too long, so now is the time to take action,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

By Rachel Kupfer

Check out the set times for the festival and its special anime music experience below.

Second Sky 2022 Set Times

Second Sky 2022 set times.

Crunchyroll Anime Shelter at Second Sky 2022 Set times

Crunchyroll Anime Shelter at Second Sky 2022 Set Times

Related

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Return of Second Sky Music Festival and Dates

Robinson's festival will return to the Bay Area at a brand new venue.

Minecraft
EVENTS

Fans Are Hosting a Minecraft Tribute Festival to Porter Robinson's Second Sky

Later this month, gamers can attend SECOND AETHER, a Minecraft tribute to Porter Robinson's curated event.

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
EVENTS

Watch Skrillex's Surprise set at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

At long last, Skrillex's Second Sky Music Festival performance is available.

Porter Robinson, Virtual Self
EVENTS

Porter Robinson's Virtual Self To Return for B2B with G Jones At Second Sky

RL Grime, Fred again.., salute, and more are also scheduled to perform at the festival's third iteration.

Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Reveals Dates for Third Chapter In the Second Sky Music Festival Saga

Shifting away from the summer, the third iteration of Second Sky will take place over Halloween weekend.

Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival will Feature the Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019

Porter Robinson is performing his iconic Worlds Live show for the only time in 2019 at his Second Sky Music Festival.

Porter Robinson with blonde hair standing in a grassy meadow.
NEWS

Relive Porter Robinson's Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019 at Second Sky

Among the highlights of Second Sky Music Festival was this special Porter Robinson set.