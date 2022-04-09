Skip to main content
Secret Project Announces Debut Pula Music Week Festival From Ancient Roman Era Amphitheater

Renowned events producer Secret Project is executing on new overseas ambitions with Pula Music Week.

Scheduled for the first week of July, top talent from the worlds of techno and house house will converge on Pula, Croatia to deliver DJ sets from within one of the country's historic landmarks.

Artists hailing from all corners of the world, such as Peggy Gou, Solomun, Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Boris Brejcha, Tale Of Us and Disclosure, will deliver sets from the Pula Arena, one of the oldest European amphitheaters. The historic venue is believed to have been built thousands of years ago—between 27 BC and 68 AD—and remains the best-preserved ancient Roman landmark in existence today. 

Pula Arena

The Pula Arena remains one of the last remaining landmarks from the era of the ancient Roman empire.

The slate of shows marks an important step for Secret Project, a brand raised out of Los Angeles which has since expanded to include events overseas in Portugal and Amsterdam as well.

Tickets and travel packages are on sale now. The debut Pula Music Week kicks off June 30th with shows daily running through July 6th.

