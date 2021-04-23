Porter Robinson Reveals 2021 Secret Sky Festival Set Times

Porter Robinson Reveals 2021 Secret Sky Festival Set Times

He also finally dropped the curtain on "Nurture," his hotly anticipated sophomore album.
Author:
Publish date:
It's safe to say that Friday, April 23rd will go down in electronic music lore as Porter Robinson Day.

It's safe to say that Friday, April 23rd will go down in electronic music lore as Porter Robinson Day.

The EDM community effectively wrapped its arms around Robinson today after the release of his hotly anticipated Nurture LP. The singer-songwriter and production virtuoso was an open book leading up to the album's release, offering fans intimate insights into his precarious mental state during the recording process.

Now he will revel in Nurture via Secret Sky, his curated virtual music festival. The 2021 edition is set to air tomorrow and features a jaw-dropping lineup, with Baauer, REZZ, Boys Noize, Laxcity and more primed for performances. Considering Robinson's magical 2020 set and the notion that he has some Nurture-related tricks up his sleeve, this virtual fest is obviously a must-watch for fans of dance music from all walks of life.

Check out the set times below.

EzmLJdZVgAMhvMY

Just like its predecessor, the second iteration of Secret Sky will be a charitable one. Robinson has once again partnered with Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade, and Slush Management and will fundraise during the stream for the Recording Academy's MusiCares Relief Fund.

The 2021 edition of Secret Sky will kick off tomorrow, April 24th at 12PM PT (3PM ET). You can register for the event here

