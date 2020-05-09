Porter Robinson's Virtual Festival Secret Sky Is Now Live

Tune in now to catch live sets from Madeon, San Holo, and Porter himself.
One day after announcing the livestream event's official schedule, Porter Robinson's virtual music festival Secret Sky is now live. Tune into livestream below, which will feature DJ sets from a slew of electronic music fan favorites like San Holo, Madeon, Anamanaguchi, and G Jones, among many others.

100% of the funds raised from Secret Sky will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was inopportunely depleted of its funds in the thick of the pandemic after initially raising $14 million.

