One day after announcing the livestream event's official schedule, Porter Robinson's virtual music festival Secret Sky is now live. Tune into livestream below, which will feature DJ sets from a slew of electronic music fan favorites like San Holo, Madeon, Anamanaguchi, and G Jones, among many others.

100% of the funds raised from Secret Sky will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was inopportunely depleted of its funds in the thick of the pandemic after initially raising $14 million.